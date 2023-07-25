Man recovering from life-threatening stab wounds

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 40-year-old man is recovering from life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Fond du Lac.

Police say they responded to the 100 block of East Merrill Avenue at 5:42 a.m. and saw a 46-year-old man holding a knife.

Officers ordered the man to drop the knife at gun point, and he did.

The victim was flown to Neenah to be treated after he was stabbed in the abdomen, shoulder and neck.

The 46-year-old suspect was treated for a shoulder injury.

Police believe both men know each other, and they say the investigation into the circumstances that led to the stabbing is active and ongoing.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident, and there is currently no danger to the public.

