Man pleads 'no contest' in Grand Chute officer-involved shooting

A Green Bay man has pleaded no contest to 3 felonies after an officer-involved shooting in Grand Chute in August of last year.
GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man has pleaded no contest to three felonies in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Grand Chute last year.

Police arrested Pierce Folkerts on Aug. 1.

That's when police say they saw Folkerts near an apartment complex near West Spencer and South Bluemound.

When police approached him, they say he started running with a handgun and he tried to get away into an apartment.

Police says since he ignored them and had a gun, a police officer shot him in the leg to stop an active threat.

When Folkerts appeared in court Tuesday, he told the judge he acted stupidly and didn't listen to police when they asked him to stop.

He also admitted he had a BB gun he was trying to get rid of and that he had fentanyl without a prescription.

Folkerts pleaded no contest to 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, failing to comply with an officer, and possession of narcotics.

He faces up to 29 years in prison and a combined fine of nearly $45,000 before restitution.

His sentencing was set for Friday Aug. 31 at 9 AM.

The judge also agreed to drop three other charges in connection to the arrest.

