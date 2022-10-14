Watch Now
Man left with life-threatening injuries after Green Bay hit-and-run crash

Posted at 9:53 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 10:53:02-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26)  — The Green Bay Police Department is trying to identify a driver of a hit-and-run crash that left a 55-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

The hit-and-run happened on the 400 block of South Webster Avenue Thursday night around 10 p.m. According to witnesses, the man was struck while crossing the street.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-256638. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).

You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

