Man killed in Waushara County standoff identified

UPDATE: The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has identified the man who died during a standoff in Waushara County as Timothy Lehman, 51.

According to officials, on the evening of Oct. 16, deputies and state troopers responded to a domestic violence call at a home near the intersection of State Road 73 and County Road O in the Township of Wautoma.

When the deputy arrived, a man, now identified as Timothy Lehman, was standing outside. That's when authorities say he went back inside and fired a weapon at the deputy. The deputy, now identified as Alex Midthun, shot back. Authorities say the man then barricaded himself inside as law enforcement attempted to negotiate.

During the standoff, officers heard gunshots from inside the residence. After failed communication attempts, law enforcement went inside the home and found the man dead.

According to the DOJ, an investigation determined the deputy's gunshots likely hit Lehman.

No law enforcement was hurt during this incident. Deputy Midthun is on administrative leave, the DOJ says.

The DOJ is continuing its investigation into the incident and will turn reports over to the Waushara County District Attorney's Office when concluded.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a deadly standoff in Waushara County that began as a domestic violence call Thursday evening, October 16, 2025.

According to officials, at approximately 5:25 p.m., a deputy with the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a home near the intersection of State Road 73 and County Road O in the Township of Wautoma.

When the deputy arrived, a man was standing outside. That's when authorities say he went back inside and fired a weapon at the deputy. The deputy shot back.

Authorities say the man then barricaded himself inside as law enforcement attempted to negotiate. Additional officers, including tactical teams from Portage County and Stevens Point/Plover, were called to assist.

During the standoff, officers heard gunshots from inside the residence. After failed communication attempts, law enforcement went inside the home and found the man dead.

No law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident. Officials say squad cameras were activated during the response.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.