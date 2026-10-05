Man killed in UTV crash at Nicolet Recreation Trail

TOWN OF GILLETT (NBC 26) — A 59-year-old man died at the scene of a crash involving a UTV and a car near the Nicolet Recreation Trail on Sunday morning, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers received a report of the crash shortly after 11 a.m. on Klaus Lake Road at the Nicolet Recreation Trail in the Town of Gillett.

Investigators say a car carrying three people from Kaukauna — a 32-year-old driver, a 31-year-old woman and an infant — was traveling south on Klaus Lake Road when a UTV operated by a 59-year-old Mountain man entered the roadway. The UTV was struck by the car and overturned.

The UTV driver died at the scene.

The three occupants of the car were taken to a Green Bay hospital for evaluation, according to the sheriff's office.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Brown County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the crash.