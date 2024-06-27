Man killed in crash in the town of Scott

SCOTT — A 49-year-old man is dead and two others were rushed to the hospital after a crash in the town of Scott on Thursday.

The Brown County's Sheriff's Office says the crash happened when the 49-year-old tried to take a left onto Gersek Road from STH 57 and was hit by another vehicle, driven by a 65-year-old man from Arizona.

The 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The Arizona man and his passenger were rushed to the hospital.

We don't know their conditions at this time.

The sheriff's office says the name of the man who was killed is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.