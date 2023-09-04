Man killed in boating accident near Whistling Straights golf course

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (NBC 26) — A man was killed in a boating accident on Lake Michigan on Labor Day.

A 911 call came to Sheboygan County officials just after 3:00 Monday afternoon for a 62-year-old Sheboygan Falls man who had been pulled to the beach area on the eastern side of Whistling Straits Golf Course in northeast Sheboygan County.

According to the officials, the man had been on a boat near Whistling Straights when he went into the water and didn't come back up.

The other person with him on the boat, a 57-year-old male also from Sheboygan Falls, pulled him to shore and began lifesaving measures.

The investigation is ongoing and names will not be released until Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

