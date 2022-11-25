Man injured in Fox River Mall parking lot by accidental discharge of handgun

A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured by an accidental discharge of a handgun while he was unloading it in the parking lot of Fox River Mall Friday morning, according to Grand Chute Police.

At about 9:08 a.m. Friday, officers from the Grand Chute Police Department along with firefighters and paramedics from the Grand Chute Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the parking lot of Fox River Mall, 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., for the report for an accidental discharge of a firearm.

The accidental discharge resulted in the man suffering a non-life threatening injury, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of this injury.

Grand Chute Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.