FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A man is in jail in Fond du Lac after hitting another person with a car.

Police say a 42-year-old man was hit when walking into the street near Main and Division Streets Friday at 9 PM.

The crash happened near several restaurants in downtown Fond du Lac.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The 31-year-old driver was arrested for operating while impaired causing great bodily harm.