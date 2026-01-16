Man in custody after Clintonville stabbing

CLINTONVILLE (NBC 26) — A 22-year-old man is in custody following a stabbing Thursday evening in Clintonville. Authorities say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, and all people involved are now safe.

According to the Clintonville Police Department, officers responded to a call around 5:36 p.m. on January 15 to a home on Glendale Court. The caller was not present when police arrived. Inside the home, officers found three adults who cooperated with law enforcement and came out of the home.

The identified victim was treated at the scene by Clintonville Area Ambulance Service for non-life-threatening injuries, taken to a nearby hospital, and then he was released.

The suspect, a 22-year-old male, was taken into custody on a Probation and Parole hold and taken to the Waupaca County Jail.

Investigators say witness statements have been inconsistent, and officers are continuing to gather evidence to understand exactly what led to the incident.

The Clintonville Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact them as the investigation remains active. The Clintonville Area Ambulance Service and the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response.