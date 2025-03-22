Man in custody after apparent stabbing incident at Fond Du Lac County bar

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 31-year-old Fond du Lac man was taken to jail Friday after police say an argument between two bar employees escalated into a fight and a stabbing.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office reports they responded to Lori's Bar and Grill in the town of Lamartine Just before 4 p.m., for several 911calls about a man who had been stabbed. While deputies were on their way, they were told that the bar patrons were holding the suspect down.

On arrival deputies took a 31-year-old Fond du Lac man into custody. Authorities say that he was on probation and parole supervision for charges of battery and disorderly conduct. He is being held at the Fond du Lac Countt jail on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Mayhem, Substantial Battery, Disorderly Conduct, and a Probation and Parole Hold.

An initial investigation revealed that a dispute between the man and a man from the Village of Oakfield escalated into a fight that resulted in the Oakfield man receiving several stab wounds. Both men were workers at the bar.

The victim was taken to St. Agnes Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still open and authorities say more charges may be forthcoming.

Lamartine First Responders and North Fond du Lac Ambulance assisted the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office in their response.

