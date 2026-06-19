Man hospitalized after being hit by truck at McDonald's drive-through

LOMIRA (NBC 26) — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a pickup-versus-pedestrian crash at a Lomira McDonald’s.

Deputies say they received a call at about 6:30 a.m. about a truck colliding with a pedestrian near the drive-through at the 630 East Avenue restaurant. Initial investigation reveals the pedestrian, a 63-year-old Brookfield man, was walking into the restaurant when the truck, driven by and 18-year-old from Campbellsport, hit him.

The pedestrian suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries and was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The McDonald’s remains open, but the drive-through area where the crash occurred is closed for investigation. Officials add that the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.