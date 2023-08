A 28-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a crash early Sunday morning, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

Crews got the call just before 2 a.m. Sunday to Hwy. 29 east of High Line Road, in the Town of Hartland, according to a news release.

A motorcycle was in the oncoming lane of Hwy. 29 and crashed head-on with a car, deputies said.

A 51-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies did not say which man was on the motorcycle.