Man faces homicide charges in death of inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution

ALLOUEZ (NBC 26) — A man is facing charges in the death of an inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution.

Joshua J. Scolman is accused of killing Timothy Nabors, as well as attacking another inmate.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections said Timothy Nabors was assaulted on October 21, and taken to a local medical facility, where he was pronounced brain dead.

According to testimony in the criminal complaint, Scolman targeted another inmate, who was standing behind Nabors. The criminal complaint said security video shows the inmate and Scolman getting into an argument, with Nabors appearing to intervene and de-escalate the confrontation by pulling the other inmate away.

During the confrontation, the criminal complaint indicates Scolman stabbed Nabors in the chest with a makeshift knife, and then chased after the other inmate. The complaint said Scolman injured the other inmate before an officer pepper sprayed him, causing Scolman to drop the knife, surrender and be taken into custody.

Scolman is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a deadly weapon, as well as attempted first degree intentional homicide. According to online court records, Scolman had already been convicted on three charges of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle in 2006 and pleaded no contest to battery charges in 2017.