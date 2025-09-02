Man dies in Waushara County crash

TOWNSHIP OF PLAINFIELD (NBC 26) — A man died after crashing his car into a semi in Waushara County on Friday, according to the Waushara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a crash involving a semi and a car just after 12 p.m. of Friday on 5th Avenue and Archer Avenue in the Town of Plainfield.

Deputies believe the car was heading east on Archer Avenue but didn't stop at the stop sign when approaching 5th Avenue. The semi was heading south on 5th Avenue and hit the car, despite attempts of avoiding the collision that resulted in the semi overturning.

The driver of the car, 43-year-old Christopher L. Burns from Hancock, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to deputies.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.