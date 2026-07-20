27-year-old man dies in Sheboygan County corn field crash

HERMAN (NBC 26) — A 27-year-old Howards Grove man died early Monday after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a corn field in the Town of Herman.

The Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received an automatic crash notification at approximately 12:20 a.m. for the area near Garton Road and Bridgewood Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Jaguar coupe was traveling eastbound on Garton Road when it left the roadway and crashed into a corn field just east of Bridgewood Road. The driver, who was the vehicle's sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Orange Cross Ambulance, the Howards Grove Fire Department, Howards Grove First Responders, the Ada Fire Department, and the Sheboygan County Drone Unit responded to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information has been released.