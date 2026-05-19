Man dies in Shawano County semi-truck crash

UPDATE #2: A 59-year-old man from the Antigo area was killed in a semi-truck crash early Tuesday morning in Shawano County, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were called to Highway 29 near Porter Road in the Town of Hartland in Shawano County just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver, a 59-year-old man from the Antigo area, was trapped inside the cab and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

Investigators believe the semi-truck was heading westbound on Highway 29 in the right lane through a construction zone when the driver's side tire struck a section of roadway cut out in the left lane, causing the tire to blow and the driver to lose control.

Sheriffs say the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open, according to the WisDOT.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Drivers should expect delays in the Bonduel area this morning after a crash closed WIS 29 East beyond the ramp from WIS 47/55.

According to callers into our newsroom, the incident appears to involve a vehicle rollover. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was hurt.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the closure began early Tuesday morning and continues to affect traffic. Officials have not said how long the highway will remain closed.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

Closure Details:

Location: WIS 29 East, beyond the ramp from WIS 47/55

Cause: Crash involving semi rollover (reported)

Last updated: May 19, 2026, at 5:09 a.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.