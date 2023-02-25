Man dies in Oneida County snowmobile crash

ONEIDA COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash in Oneida County.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a head-on snowmobile crash on Kelly Dam Road just north of Old 8 Road in the town of Little Rice.

When emergency personnel arrived, a 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time the name of the deceased is being withheld so that the family can be notified.

The sheriff's office said the other driver was transported to Aspirus Hospital in Tomahawk with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is completing the crash report.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Little Rice Fire Department, Little Rice First Responders, Nokomis Fire Department, DNR, Oneida County Ambulance Service, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.