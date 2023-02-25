Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies in Oneida County snowmobile crash

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 9:58 AM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 10:58:01-05

ONEIDA COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash in Oneida County.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a head-on snowmobile crash on Kelly Dam Road just north of Old 8 Road in the town of Little Rice.

When emergency personnel arrived, a 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time the name of the deceased is being withheld so that the family can be notified.

The sheriff's office said the other driver was transported to Aspirus Hospital in Tomahawk with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is completing the crash report.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Little Rice Fire Department, Little Rice First Responders, Nokomis Fire Department, DNR, Oneida County Ambulance Service, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!