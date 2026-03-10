Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Shawano County deputy shot and killed a man early Tuesday during a disturbance at a home, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

Deputies responded just after 1:40 a.m. to a home in the 2300 block of State Highway 22. They found the man locked in a bathroom, refusing to come out, and claiming he had a gun.

Less-lethal force was used but failed, officials said. The man then advanced toward deputies with what they believed was a firearm, and one deputy fired.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. No one else was injured. The incident was recorded on body cameras.

The deputy is on administrative leave. The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the inquiry and will forward its reports to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.