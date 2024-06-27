Man dies in motorcycle crash

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 50-year-old Pulaski-area man is dead after a Wednesday night motorcycle crash in Shawano County.

Authorities say they responded to the area of County Road E and Lodge Road around 8:15 PM and saw a man lying in a field.

First responders tried reviving him with CPR, but the man died.

Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet at at the time of the crash and was the only person on the motorcycle.

The initial investigation showed he was traveling west on County Road E, approaching a curve at Lodge Rd.

Authorities believe he did not slow down in time for the curve, went into the ditch, lost control and flipped several times.

The crash is still under investigation, but it is believed alcohol was a factor in this crash.

We are waiting for authorities to release the man's name.