Authorities identify man killed in Marinette County house fire

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a Jan. 2 house fire in Marinette County.

The sheriff's office says firefighters located and removed 86-year-old Robert Crosslan from the home, who died from his injuries caused by the fire.

Deputies say the call came in just after 4:20 p.m. on Thursday for a structure fire on Weiner Road in the town of Porterfield. Crosslan was the only person home at the time of the fire, according to the sheriff's office.

The fire remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.