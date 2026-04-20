Man dies from injuries in Crivitz crash

CRIVITZ (NBC 26) — A Sheboygan man has died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month in the Village of Crivitz, authorities said.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office said Terry A. Garbisch, 66, was driving east on Main Avenue just after1:30 a.m. April 8 when he failed to turn at Louisa Street and crashed into two buildings.

Garbisch, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken from the scene for medical treatment. On Saturday, April 18, the sheriff’s office was notified that he had died from his injuries.

Sheriff Randy Miller said speed, alcohol and failure to wear a seat belt are believed to have been factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.