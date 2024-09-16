Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies after crash at the Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna

Outagamie County
Olivia Acree
NBC 26 caught up with both Tom Nelson and Kevin Sturn, the Outagamie County executive candidates about the race ahead of Wisconsin’s spring election.
Outagamie County
Posted

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A 65-year-old Outagamie County man was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash at the Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna on Saturday, according to a release published by officials.

The call came in just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, officials found that the driver of the vehicle was using the drag strip when he struck a concrete bridge rail and was ejected into a ditch near the track.

The driver, a 65-year-old man who lived in Outagamie County, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man's name has not been released, but next of kin has been notified by deputies, according to the Village of Combined Locks Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

See Highlights, Stream the Game and More!