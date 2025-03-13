Man dies after being pulled from Little Lake Butte des Morts

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A 67-year-old man is dead after a Neenah police officer pulled him from Little Lake Butte des Morts last night.

Police say they responded to Emily Street and Ninth Street for reports of a man yelling.

When they arrived, they noticed a man a little more than 15 feet off the shoreline in Little Lake Butte des Morts, just south of the Ninth Street Boat Landing.

Officers say they tried throwing the man a flotation device, but they were unable to reach him.

One officer then got in the water and was able to pull him to shore.

First responders tried life-saving measures right away and on the way to the hospital, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Unfortunately, the 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and authorities are working to learn why he was in the water.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.