Man convicted of burglary and assault with intent to murder

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A federal jury in Green Bay found Neegee J. Cloud, 32, guilty of burglary and assault with intent to murder in violation with federal law.

Authorities say this offense is related to a domestic assault on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Cloud is an enrolled member of the Menominee Indian Tribe and used to live on the reservation.

According to evidence authorities gathered, Cloud broke into a home in Neopit during the afternoon of Sept. 20, 2024.

Authorities say once he got inside, he attacked his girlfriend, and he violently beat her unconscious on the bedroom floor. Cloud returned to the bedroom several times over the next twenty minutes to punch, kick and stomp on the victim's head. Cloud also slammed the victim's face on the floor.

The trial evidence included video from a camera system inside the home that captured the forced entry and portions of the attack. The homeowner was alerted by the camera system, saw some of the incident, and contacted tribal police, who responded. The defendant was arrested outside the house.

The evidence also showed that tribal EMS arranged for emergency transport of the victim to a trauma center in Wausau. The victim remained in the intensive care unit for nearly two weeks and was recovering in the hospital for nearly a month.

The victim suffered fractured orbital bones and soft tissue injuries to her throat that required intubation in the ICU to prevent her airway from closing.

Cloud faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on the burglary count and a maximum of 20 years in prison on the assault with intent to murder count when he is sentencing by Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach on Nov. 10, 2025.