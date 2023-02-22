Man convicted for fatal assault at Menominee Indian Reservation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A federal jury in Green Bay convicted a man on charges connected to a fatal assault that happened on the Menominee Indian Reservation, authorities announced Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 28-year-old Duane A. Waupoose, Jr. was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, in violation of federal law.

Authorities said around midnight on January 31, 2021, the defendant and others were approached by a group looking to fight another person. A fight broke out in the driveway of a home in the School View area of the Menominee Indian Reservation, and Waupoose received minor injuries after being shot. Waupoose then disarmed the man who shot him and pursued him down the driveway and into the street, striking him with the shotgun.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney, the evidence presented in court also showed that, after the man fled, Waupoose caught up with him about 40 yards down the road and repeatedly struck him on his face and head, causing multiple serious injuries which eventually resulted in his death.

Waupoose faces at least five years in prison and a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced on June 2.