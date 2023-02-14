Man convicted for 2016 Fond du Lac bombing

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac man has been convicted on criminal charges connected to a fire bombing that happened in 2016.

District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that Jonas M. Johnson was convicted of three felonies from that fire bombing. According to a criminal complaint, a bomb was placed in a mailbox at a two-story duplex. One person was injured in the explosion.

Statements in the criminal complaint suggest the bomb was planted in retaliation for stolen drugs and money.

Johnson was also convicted in an unrelated 2022 domestic violence case.

Toney said Johnson faces a maximum penalty of more than 40 years of initial prison confinement and 30 years of extended supervision. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered by the court.