Man charged with killing mother, stepfather in Little Suamico

LITTLE SUAMICO (NBC 26) — A newly-filed criminal complaint confirms details surrounding the double homicide that occurred on Sunday, October 2, in the town of Little Suamico.

A few days after the homicide, the sheriff's office confirmed the victims were 75-year-old Paul Brennan and 55-year-old Lori Steinmetz. They were found dead outside their home. Their family stated on a GoFundMe page that they were shot and killed in their own yard. The sheriff's office confirmed both victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office identified 27-year-old David Steinmetz as a suspect in the case, who was held in the Oconto County Jail on a probation hold.

Steinmetz is now facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He's Lori Steinmetz's son and Paul Brennan was his stepfather.

The criminal complaint implied Steinmetz was considered a suspect from the beginning of the investigation. David Steinmetz had lived with his mother and stepfather and authorities had investigated "juvenile problem complaints" at the victims' home in the past. The complaint said David had a "contemptuous relationship" with Paul Brennan. The complaint also said David had previously threatened his mother and stepfather.

When officers tracked down David after the homicide, the criminal complaint said officers found a large samurai sword in a sheath tucked into David's pants and under his shirt while they searched him. Officers also found a rifle firearm in the front passenger seat of the vehicle David was driving, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint notes that David admitted to using methamphetamine on a daily basis.

Later in the statement, the criminal complaint said, "David stated that a voice kept telling him that he had to take a life" and later, "David stated the thoughts kept coming back to him and stated he had to take someone out in his family or the rest of his family would be taken out. David stated he just panicked and didn't know what to do. David stated he thought he was at the very end. David stated he got out of his car and he just opened up fire," on his mother and stepfather.

After admitting to shooting his mother and stepfather to investigators, the criminal complaint said David became very emotional and started crying.

"David stated he didn't know what he was doing and that he wasn't in his normal state of mind and that he wasn't thinking clearly," the criminal complaint said.

The criminal complaint suggests David showed remorse for his actions.

Charges against David Steinmetz were filed Thursday. Online court records don't show when he's expected to appear in court.