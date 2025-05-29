Man charged with killing his parents appears in court, motion to withdraw plea scheduled

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Erik Metzig, the man charged with killing his parents at their Wolf River home in Winnebago County, appeared in court on Thursday for a status hearing.

At the hearing, Metzig's defense was ready to proceed with the scheduling of a motion hearing to withdraw his no contest pleas, after filing a motion in February.

The motion hearing was scheduled for July 31.

Metzig is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the March 2023 deaths of 71-year-old Jan Metzig and 72-year-old Dave Metzig.

According to the criminal complaint, once police were inside the home, they found two victims in the bedroom covered in blankets, with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

Metzig was arrested at a YMCA in Kimberly. Red smears were found in his vehicle.

A motive was not stated in the complaint. However, it shows that a journal was found in Metzig's bedroom detailing he wanted to eliminate his parents and make it look like they were missing while out for a walk.