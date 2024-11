KEWASUKUM (NBC 26) — A man charged with bestiality will appear in court Tuesday for a sentencing hearing.

Steven Rosales is a former Kewaskum police officer, and he's being charged with several counts of bestiality after allegedly performing sex acts with his dog and then sending photos to another person.

Rosales pleaded guilty to three felony counts in September, and he will appear for his sentencing hearing today at the Fond du Lac County Courthouse.