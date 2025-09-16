Man charged in Sheboygan shooting dies in custody

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — A man charged in a Sheboygan shooting died while in custody, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

Pao Lee, 65, of Sheboygan, was found unresponsive Sunday in the shower of a housing unit in the detention center. According to authorities, despite lifesaving efforts, Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lee was arrested Sept. 5 after opening fire at Wisconsin Home Health Care, injuring a man and a two-year-old child. He was later charged with attempted murder and first-degree reckless injury.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office and the Sheboygan County Medical Examiner are investigating the death.

