Man beaten up and robbed in village of North Fond du Lac, police say

NORTH FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — North Fond du Lac Police say a Waukesha man was beaten up and robbed and has substantial injuries.

Police say the strong armed robbery happened at 8:07 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Polk Street and Audrey Court in North Fond du Lac.

They say the suspects picked up the main and his girlfriend near the 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue and drove them to the Polk Street-Audrey Court area. That's where they were robbed, and the man was beaten.

Police say the victim indicated he knew the attackers, and are also from Waukesha.

Police say the suspects took off.

If you have any information, you are asked to call North Fond du Lac Police at (920) 906-5555.