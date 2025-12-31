One arrested, one hurt in Neenah stabbing

NEENAH (NBC 26) — One man is recovering in the hospital and another is in custody after an overnight stabbing in Neenah.

The Neenah Police Department says a man arrived at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday with multiple stab wounds. They have since been able to determine that it was related to an incident that occurred on the 800 block of Sherry Street.

Neenah police say they later took another man into custody for his part in the stabbing, and that he knew the victim. Police add there is no threat to the public and that charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s office.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call the Neenah Police Department tip line at 920-886-6020 or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.