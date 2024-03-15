Watch Now
Man arrested in Manitowoc after short standoff situation

People in one Manitowoc neighborhood may have heard loud calls from police for a suspect to leave a home on Hamilton Street this morning. Police say he was eventually arrested.
Posted at 6:47 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 07:49:08-04

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A man is in jail, and police say there is currently no danger to the public after a short standoff situation this morning in Manitowoc.

Police say they were called to a home in the 1300 block of Hamilton Street around 3:50 a.m.

Authorities say they could see the man outside the home near a door and possibly holding a gun.

So, police set up a perimeter as a safety precaution.

They also brought in a drone to watch the man as they kept telling him to surrender.

Police say he was not cooperating, and the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office brought in a BearCat armored vehicle and used a public address system to ask him to comply.

The 41-year-old man ultimately complied and was peacefully taken into custody.

At the time of this release, the suspect was being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on charges of Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Violence and two counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

