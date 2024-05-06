Man arrested in Fond du Lac child abuse investigation

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 31-year-old man in custody this morning for abusing a child.

Fond du Lac County dispatchers say they got a call after midnight, but nobody was talking and the caller hung up.

Officers then responded to the 600 block of East Scott Street.

Dispatchers eventually got another call from an 11-year-old boy who said his father was drunk, started to fight and hurt him.

When police arrived, they found the child outside the home who had an injury, and more children were inside the home.

Authorities say the suspect threatened them.

At one point, SWAT and drone teams surrounded the home.

Deputies eventually arrested the man after he agreed to leave.

The 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Three other people were checked and released at the scene.

