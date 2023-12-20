Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested for setting home on fire

The caller told dispatchers she had a protective order against the man, and he was threatening to burn down the home.
Fire truck
Monkey Business images / Storyblocks
Fire truck
Posted at 5:33 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 08:45:37-05

SHEBOYGAN FALLS (NBC 26) — A man is being held on several charges at the Sheboygan County Detention Center after a disturbance.

Authorities say they responded to the 6100 block of Sunset Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The caller reported their female neighbor had a protective order against the man who had physically attacked her.

She said he was destroying property, and the threatened to burn down the home.

Authorities say when they arrived, the man was dumping gasoline and lit the house on fire.

They say he resisted arrest, but deputies were eventually able to take him into custody.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!