Man arrested for setting home on fire

SHEBOYGAN FALLS (NBC 26) — A man is being held on several charges at the Sheboygan County Detention Center after a disturbance.

Authorities say they responded to the 6100 block of Sunset Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The caller reported their female neighbor had a protective order against the man who had physically attacked her.

She said he was destroying property, and the threatened to burn down the home.

Authorities say when they arrived, the man was dumping gasoline and lit the house on fire.

They say he resisted arrest, but deputies were eventually able to take him into custody.