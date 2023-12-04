Man arrested for stabbing Fond du Lac roommate in the hand

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 44-year-old suspect is in custody for stabbing their 35-year-old roommate in Fond du Lac Monday morning.

Police say they responded to the 100 block of East 1st Street at 4:31 a.m. for a report of a fight one person had been stabbed in the hand.

The 35-year-old victim was treated at the scene and should be all right.

After police negotiated with the suspect for about 20 minutes over the phone, they say the suspect peacefully surrendered.

The suspect was taken to a local with an unrelated medical issue.

Once medically cleared, the suspect will be transferred to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges stemming from this act of violence.

The investigation into the circumstances that led up to the stabbing is active and ongoing at this time.

Both individuals live together and this is an isolated act of violence.

The investigation is at the preliminary stages and remains active.