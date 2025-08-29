Man arrested for sexual assault of 12-year-old in Waupaca

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — A 38-year-old man was arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a 12-year-old in Waupaca, according to the Waupaca Police Department.

Police say they have been attempting to locate a 12-year-old girl who had been reported as a runaway in the City of Waupaca on Monday. Officers located the girl walking in the Main Street Area, then observed her going in an alley to meet with an individual.

Officers found the girl and a 38-year-old, identified as Jaime Rodriguez Zambrano, in the back seat of a vehicle engaging in sexual activity.

Zambrano was booked into the Waupaca County Jail on early Tuesday morning for two counts of child enticement and two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, according to police.

Waupaca Police say they are continuing its investigation into this incident and encourages anyone who may have had non-consensual contact with Zambrano to contact Sergeant Zube or Detective Sergeant Rodenz reference 25-04660 at (715) 258-4400.