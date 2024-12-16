Man arrested for allegedly operating stolen vehicle under the influence.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A man has been arrested for allegedly operating a stolen vehicle under the influence.

At 10 P.M. Sunday night, Wisconsin State Patrol received an Attempt to Locate a stolen Toyota sedan from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was suspected to have been taken by 38-year-old Joshua Fuller of Vesper, Wisconsin.

Later at 11:20 P.M., a driving complaint was called in for a car that matched the Toyota’s description. A state patrol trooper tried to stop the vehicle along I-41 and County Highway G in Winnebago County, but the driver continued driving for a 9-mile pursuit. The pursuit ended when a Grand Chute police officer deployed a tire deflation device near I-41 on College Avenue.

Wisconsin State Patrol says Fuller appeared to be under the influence, and was transported to a local hospital where a blood draw is pending results. Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stolen vehicle, along with stolen firearms.

Fuller was eventually taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense, and is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

