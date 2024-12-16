Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested for allegedly operating stolen vehicle under the influence.

A Vesper man has been arrested for allegedly operating a stolen vehicle under the influence Sunday night.
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A man has been arrested for allegedly operating a stolen vehicle under the influence.

At 10 P.M. Sunday night, Wisconsin State Patrol received an Attempt to Locate a stolen Toyota sedan from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was suspected to have been taken by 38-year-old Joshua Fuller of Vesper, Wisconsin.

Later at 11:20 P.M., a driving complaint was called in for a car that matched the Toyota’s description. A state patrol trooper tried to stop the vehicle along I-41 and County Highway G in Winnebago County, but the driver continued driving for a 9-mile pursuit. The pursuit ended when a Grand Chute police officer deployed a tire deflation device near I-41 on College Avenue.

Wisconsin State Patrol says Fuller appeared to be under the influence, and was transported to a local hospital where a blood draw is pending results. Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stolen vehicle, along with stolen firearms.

Fuller was eventually taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense, and is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we bring you updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.