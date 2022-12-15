Man arrested for arson following Manitowoc bar property fire

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A man is under arrest for arson and disorderly conduct following a fire on the property of Van’s Bar in Manitowoc.

Manitowoc firefighters responded to a 911 call of a fire to a detached structure on the property of Van’s Bar on December 12.

According to the Manitowoc Police, fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent the fire from causing significant damage to adjacent properties. Fire damage was reported to the business as well as an adjacent vehicle and private property. The detached structure was determined to be a total loss.

Manitowoc Police Department and Manitowoc Fire Department conducted a joint investigation and reviewed the business video footage. Video footage identified a person of interest who had entered and exited the structure shortly before flames were seen.

On Wednesday, the person of interest was identified as Alex M. Braun, a 27-year-old man. Braun was interviewed by investigators and police said he admitted to being the person in the video. According to police, Braun suggested he had carelessly discarded smoking materials which may have caused the fire and damage.

Braun was arrested for Arson and Disorderly Conduct and transported to Manitowoc County Jail. The investigation is ongoing with further collaboration occurring between fire investigators. No further information will be released at this point.

If anyone has any further information into this investigation, please contact Detective Erik Kowalski at 920-686-6584. Please reference MTPD Incident # 2022-00016060.