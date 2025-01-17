Man arrested following a shooting in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — One man has been arrested, and another person is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting in Fond du Lac on Thursday.

The Fond du Lac Police Department says they responded to a call at an apartment complex on the 400 block of W. Scott Street on Thursday at 7:22 PM. According to police, a 21-year-old man reportedly shot a shotgun two to three times then took off in a car. Police found the car near N. Main Street and E. Arndt Street and took the suspect into custody.

Later at 7:35, police were informed of a 30-year-old man at St. Agnes Hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers determined that the victim was involved in the shooting on W. Scott Street. Further investigation revealed the victim was shot at three times with an air-powered rifle. Two of the shots missed while one hit the victim’s upper arm.

This incident remains under investigation. NBC 26 will keep you updated as we learn more.

