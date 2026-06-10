Man arrested after road rage incident in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 52-year-old Waupaca man is behind bars after deputies say a road rage incident Tuesday night escalated into a police pursuit through Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 10:50 p.m. on June 9, 2026, when a 911 caller reported that a pickup truck driver was following their sedan erratically on Interstate 41 near Johnson Street. Officials say the pickup’s sole occupant was making hand gestures toward the other driver and refusing to stop.

The sheriff’s office says the sedan tried to get away by pulling into the Target parking lot, but the pickup followed and parked nearby. The driver then reportedly got out of the truck and began acting erratically. Fearing for their safety, the sedan’s driver and their family were instructed by dispatchers to head to the Walmart parking lot — but the pickup allegedly continued to follow.

Deputies located both vehicles in the Walmart lot, but say the pickup’s driver refused to stop when emergency lights and sirens were activated. Instead, he fled at speeds reaching about 60 mph through city streets, running a stop sign before ultimately pulling into the Kwik Trip on North Peters Avenue, where the sedan had also driven to escape.

Kwik Trip employees initiated lockdown procedures while multiple officers from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac Police Department, and North Fond du Lac Police Department conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The man was taken into custody without incident. No injuries or property damage were reported.

The suspect is facing several charges, including:

Felony Fleeing/Eluding an Officer

Four counts of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Two counts of Disorderly Conduct

The investigation remains ongoing.

