Man arrested after refusing to leave Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 50-year-old Wausau man was arrested after refusing to leave a Fond du Lac home and negotiating with police for an hour.

Fond du Lac Officers responded to the 200 block of East Rees Street for the report of a man who was refusing to leave a home. Officials stated the man also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the man was not a resident of the home. The man then started to make comments that he would kill himself or have officers shoot him instead of going back to jail.

FDLPD Officers contacted a female who safely left the residence while officers negotiated with the male for about an hour.

The 50-year-old Wausua male exited the house and was taken into custody without further incident. He was arrested on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, resisting and the felony warrant and is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Investigations into the incident remain active; further details have not been released.

