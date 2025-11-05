Man arrested after late-night Ashwaubenon robbery

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Ashwaubenon police say a late-night robbery at a local gas station ended with an arrest just over 13 hours later — thanks to quick work and teamwork between law enforcement agencies.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, at the Circle K on Mike McCarthy Way. According to investigators, a suspect stole items from the store and threatened the clerk before leaving in a vehicle.

Throughout the next day, Ashwaubenon officers worked to track down the suspect. With help from the Green Bay Police Department, they identified the man as Bernard Holloway, of Green Bay.

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, police arrested Holloway without incident. He’s now in the Brown County Jail, facing charges of armed robbery with threat of force — a felony — and retail theft, a misdemeanor.

Captain Brian Amenson with the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety thanked the Circle K staff and Green Bay officers for their assistance.

Police are reminding the public that anyone with information about crimes can call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP or use the P3 Tips app.