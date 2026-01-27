Man arrested after bringing a loaded gun to a high school blood drive at a high school

PESHTIGO- (NBC 26) — A 33-year-old Menominee, Michigan man is in jail tonight after Peshtigo police say he brought a loaded handgun to a blood drive being held at Peshtigo High School.

According to a press release from the City of Peshtigo Department of Police, they were called on January 26, 2026, at about 11:45 a.m. to Peshtigo High School regarding a suspicious man who may have been carrying a gun.

The call was made by a student who was working the school's blood drive. The student said the man was acting "strange" and appeared overly friendly toward the students working the blood drive. The caller said the man also appeared to have a "bulging" item tucked on the side, under his shirt, that they suspected was a gun. The caller said the suspect was hanging out for about an hour or more after his blood draw was completed.

Officers located the man inside the school gym. They moved him to a private office where he was temporarily detained and searched. Officers found a handgun loaded with one magazine tucked inside his shirt. They also found two knives and a flashlight in his pockets.

He was arrested and taken to the Marinette County jail for several misdemeanor and felony charges.

On the way to the jail, the suspect removed his handcuffs without the officer noticing. While pretending to still be cuffed, the man was taken from the squad car. At that time, he attacked and assaulted several officers. Tasers were used, and other jail staff helped subdue the suspect.

Police say he faces the following charges:



Possession of Dangerous Weapon at School

Possession of Firearm on School Grounds

Battery to Correctional Officer by Prisoner

Battery to Police Officer

Prisoner Attempted Escape

Two Counts of Resisting Officer

Disarming a Police Officer

Disorderly Conduct.

We are not identifying the suspect as he has not been formally charged at this time.