Man arrested after allegedly attempting to meet teenager for sex in Waupaca

Posted

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — A 25-year-old man was arrested in Waupaca after allegedly trying to meet a 14-year-old to engage in sexual activity, according to the Waupaca Police Department.

Dylan Tyler Reynolds, from the Wausau area, was arrested on Saturday night.

Police say Reynolds was attempting to set up a meeting in Waupaca with a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity, but the suspect was actually speaking to an undercover police officer.

Reynolds has been charged with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, a class C felony. Police say more charges may be considered as the investigation continues.

Reynolds is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 5.

