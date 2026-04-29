Man arrested after 52-day-old infant suffers serious injuries in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 25-year-old man is in custody after police say a 52-day-old infant suffered serious injuries in Fond du Lac.

According to the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, officers were notified at 3:19 a.m. on March 17 that the infant had been taken to a Fond du Lac hospital, then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee for a higher level of care.

Medical staff identified multiple rib fractures, a fractured clavicle, and a throat injury that required surgery.

Police said detectives began investigating immediately, working with Fond du Lac County Child Protective Services. The investigation included medical record reviews, interviews with medical professionals, and multiple interviews with witnesses.

As the case developed, detectives learned the infant had additional injuries beyond those first reported.

On April 28, detectives interviewed a 25-year-old man associated with the infant. Police said he was taken into custody after that interview and booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail. He faces a charge of physical abuse of a child, reckless causation of bodily harm, a Class H felony. The case has been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office for review.

“Our focus remains where it belongs, on the safety and well-being of this child,” Lt. Nick Hahn said in a statement.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information will be released before the man’s initial court appearance.