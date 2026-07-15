Man airlifted to trauma center after falling from moving vehicle in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 33-year-old Campbellsport man was airlifted to a regional trauma center Tuesday after falling from the top of a moving vehicle in Fond du Lac.

City of Fond du Lac Police Officers and Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the area of 17th Street and Martin Avenue at approximately 2:57 p.m. on July 14, 2026, following reports that an individual riding on top of a moving vehicle had fallen onto the roadway.

The vehicle left the scene before emergency responders arrived.

The injured man was first transported to a local hospital with serious injuries before being flown to a regional trauma center for advanced medical care. He remains in serious but stable condition.

Through their investigation, Fond du Lac Police Officers identified and located a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident in the 100 block of South Park Avenue. The vehicle has been seized as evidence.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police say no additional information is being released at this time to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Nick Hahn of the City of Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 322-3721.