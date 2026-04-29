Man acquitted of murder in Shawano County faces new charges

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — A man acquitted of murder by a jury in Shawano County will not walk free right away, as he faces new charges.

Michael Ingold, 61, was first charged with first-degree intentional homicide in 2022 after his girlfriend, Sheila Laudon, was found dead in their Shawano home. An autopsy determined she died from strangulation.

Ingold has been held on a $1 million cash bond at the Shawano County Jail since the 2022 murder charge. A jury trial began earlier this month, but jurors acquitted Ingold of murdering Laudon.

However, Ingold was charged last month with eight felony counts of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, and two counts of threatening to cause bodily harm to individuals involved in a court or legal proceeding.

According to a criminal complaint, a detective monitoring jailhouse calls reported that Ingold said he wanted to hang witnesses in the case. He also stated, “If I get out, I’m going to do something terrible to [prosecutors] in the case.”

Additionally, Ingold said during phone calls that “he has no problem killing someone” and that he had “two people on his radar.” He also said he would “kill them all,” referring to people involved in his court case.

The complaint also cites several incidents in which Ingold allegedly threatened officers at the jail.

A court hearing on Ingold’s new charges is set for next week. He remains in custody at the Shawano County Jail, held in a $250,000 cash bond.