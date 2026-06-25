Man accused of trying to steal squad car after 9-mile police chase

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A 29-year-old Newton man is facing multiple charges after police say he led officers on a nearly nine-mile chase, intentionally struck a squad car, crashed, and then tried to steal another marked patrol vehicle before he was taken into custody.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of 20th Street after observing traffic violations.

During the stop, officers said they observed signs that the driver, Brennon Toltzmann, was impaired. When officers instructed him to exit the vehicle, police say he fled.

According to the department, the pursuit continued about nine miles into the City of Manitowoc. During the chase, police say Toltzmann intentionally struck a marked patrol vehicle, drove off-road in an attempt to evade officers, and eventually crashed near the intersection of North 10th Street and Waldo Boulevard.

After the crash, police say Toltzmann attempted to flee again in the disabled vehicle before getting out. Officers said he then tried to steal a marked squad car in an apparent attempt to continue fleeing. As Toltzmann continued to resist and attempted to gain control of the patrol vehicle, officers deployed a Taser and took him into custody.

Toltzmann was arrested on a probation hold and is being referred for the following charges:



Operating While Under the Influence of an Intoxicant or Other Drug (third offense)

Fleeing or Eluding an Officer

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

Attempting to Operate a Vehicle Without the Owner's Consent

Criminal Damage to Property

Police said additional charges may be requested as the investigation continues.

Three Two Rivers Police Department squad vehicles were damaged during the incident. No officers or members of the public were injured.